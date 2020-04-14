Rockford Christian High School honors seniors while social distancing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's not easy to be a senior in high school during the COVID-19 pandemic. What's supposed to be a victory lap that creates lasting memories with classmates could be lost completely for the class of 2020.

That's where Rockford Christian High School stepped in to make sure its seniors knew they were though of and loved. The school went to each senior's house and put up a yard sign congratulating the class of 2020.

The school's Director of Communications, Cheri Grennan-Smith says it's all about making sure the students feel appreciated.

"So we're just trying to let them know that we miss them," Grennan-Smith said. "We still want to make this as special of a time as we can."

Seniors at the school like Lily Prahbakar say that the signs do just that and help make the most of a bad situation.

"It was just something thoughtful that they we still thinking of their seniors even though we don't get all the normal things we usually get as seniors," Prahbakar said.

Rockford Christian High School says it has other plans to honor its seniors if physical classes don't resume in May.