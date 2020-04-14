Rockford airport to receive more than $18M in funding amid coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport is set to receive additional funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they will award $446,739,181 in airport aid to 78 airports in Illinois to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.



Of that total amount, the Chicago Rockford International Airport is set to receive a total of $18,629,312 in funding.



The FAA says the funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.



13 News has reached out to the Chicago Rockford International Airport to see how they plan on using the funds, but the airport said they don't know know the exact breakdown of funds yet or the restrictions on the funds.



The airports in Freeport, Rochelle, Dixon and DeKalb are all set to receive $30,000 in funding.



The FAA says it will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.