River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until Monday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until Monday morning.
* At 9:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 18.6 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage next Monday.
* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque
Flats levee.
