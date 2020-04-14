 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:41 pm
10:34 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until Monday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until Monday morning.
* At 9:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 18.6 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage next Monday.
* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque
Flats levee.



wrexweather

