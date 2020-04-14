River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Tuesday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Camanche.

* Until Tuesday morning.

* At 9:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 18.8 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Fall below flood stage next Tuesday.

* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at

Albany.

&&