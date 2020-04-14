River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11.

* Until Saturday morning.

* At 10:00 AM Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent activity, the river fell below Moderate Flood stage

overnight.

* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Saturday.

&&