River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11.
* Until Saturday morning.
* At 10:00 AM Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent activity, the river fell below Moderate Flood stage
overnight.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Saturday.
&&