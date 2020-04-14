Oregon High School students come up with grocery delivery program for eldery, high risk population

OREGON (WREX) — A group of students in Oregon are doing what they can to make sure the high risk and elderly population are getting their groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.



Oregon CUSD 220 announced "District Delivery" is now active and able to be used by the community.



District Delivery is a free grocery service for our community’s high-risk population. The district says a the program was created by Oregon High School Social Entrepreneurship students and is being carried out by community volunteers.



Here's how it works:

Call 815-214-9711 to place grocery orders on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m. A student operator will take your order and give you a time frame for delivery. Volunteers shop and deliver groceries curbside on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-4. Online payment preferred using PayPal (free to set up account).

If you have any questions, you're being asked to email asitze@ocusd.net. The school says they can also use more volunteers. If interested, call 815-687-8296.