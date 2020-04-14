NIU STEM Cafe helps people cope with stress

ROCKFORD (WREX) —With questions still swirling of when our lives will be normal again, the amount of stress can begin to pile on.

"it is a time of isolation. People feeling isolated, mandatory isolation," said NIU Ombudsperson Sarah Klaper.

That's why NIU STEM is hosting a virtual stem cafe session for people to learn how to cope with stress.

The online meet up gives people the opportunity to hear from experts from all aspects of life on how they can get through the outbreak.

"We hope to normalize people's feelings because everything you are feeling no matter what it is, it's your normal reaction to a very abnormal situation," said The NIU Department of Counseling and Higher Education Suzanne Degges-White.

Part of this abnormal situation is the lack of physical interaction humans are currently seeing.

Degges-white says while this virtual meeting can't replace the physical interaction we may crave, it can help alleviate any stress we may have from not being around others.

"If it has to be virtual, if it has to be 2D, we are going to value that because we can feel so locked in into our own homes especially if you isolating by yourself," said Degges-White.

Being by yourself or with your family can lead to stressful problems in your home and even with your job.

An even bigger reason why an outside outlet can help you cope with stress

"It's really important for people to have an outlet so that they can bounce ideas off of, talk through issues and concerns," said Klaper.

The session starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and is open to anyone.

To tune into the session, click this link.

Regarding the session, NIU released a press release saying quote "the Chrome browser works best, and you will be asked to download the Adobe Connect app. For tablets and mobile phones, go to your app store and download the Adobe Connect mobile app before attending. You will be able to listen to the speakers and will have a chance to type in your questions."