Local pharmacist warns of potential COVID-19 treatment, hydroxychloroquine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local pharmacist is warning others about a drug proclaimed to be treatment for COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug that is commonly used for people with lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

President Trump has touted the drug combined with an antibiotic as a possible cure for the novel corornavirus.

But a pharmacist at SwedishAmerican says data about the medication is still coming out and being evaluated.

Side effects include cardiac toxicity and an upset stomach.

"There's just a lot that we don't know. It's something that could be of potential use, but then again, there are still patients that need it on a daily basis," says Jeremy Kosacz, SwedishAmerican pharmacy resident.

Kosacz adds that the medication will not cure everyone and that it is rather an option available to help treat COVID-19.