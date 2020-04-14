 Skip to Content

John Hopkins University: More than 464,000 people recovered from coronavirus so far

New
8:12 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

(WREX) — As the number of cases and deaths related to the coronavirus continue to rise, so does the number of recoveries.

According to John Hopkins University, as of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 464,398 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.

Of that number, 44,308 people are in the U.S., which leads the world in number of confirmed cases, according to John Hopkins University.

China leads the world in recovery cases with more than 78,000 people having recovered from the virus.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content