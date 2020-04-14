John Hopkins University: More than 464,000 people recovered from coronavirus so far

(WREX) — As the number of cases and deaths related to the coronavirus continue to rise, so does the number of recoveries.



According to John Hopkins University, as of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 464,398 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.



Of that number, 44,308 people are in the U.S., which leads the world in number of confirmed cases, according to John Hopkins University.



China leads the world in recovery cases with more than 78,000 people having recovered from the virus.