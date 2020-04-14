Illinois reports 1,222 new coronavirus cases, 74 more deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the novel coronavirus in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,222 new coronavirus cases and 74 new deaths across the state.



The new number of cases brings the total number of cases in the state up from 22,025 to 23,247.



The death toll in the state tops 800 with the 74 new deaths the state is reporting on Tuesday. The total number of deaths is 868.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



The state says more than 110,000 people have been tested for the virus.



