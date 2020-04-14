Illinois COVID-19 response price tag $174M, records show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois taxpayers can follow the state's spending on thwarting the coronavirus with an online database.

State comptroller Susana Mendoza debuted the portal Tuesday. It shows that since Gov. JB Pritzker declared the COVID-19 pandemic a state disaster on March 9, officials have spent $174 million on medicine and protective equipment for health care workers to prevent transmission of the potentially deadly virus.

Spending will be updated daily. As of Monday, 868 had died of complications related to COVID-19 among 23,247 cases of coronavirus infection.

The online portal can be reached HERE. WREX tried accessing the portal and received an error message. We reached out to Comptroller Mendoza's office to see whether the portal will be available to view soon.