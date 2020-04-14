Collins Aerospace to furlough hourly employees, implement pay cuts to corporate employees

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Collins Aerospace will begin furloughing workers and implementing pay cuts, according to its parent company, Raytheon Techonologies.

The company announced starting June 1, salaried employees at Collins Aerospace corporate offices will receive a 10 percent pay cut. The cut also affects Pratt & Whitney Global Enterprise Services, also owned by Raytheon Technologies.

The statement released Tuesday went on to say Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney will implement furlough programs for hourly employees, "which will vary by country and site, factoring in customer needs, local regulations and collective bargaining agreements."

The employees impacted by furloughs will not be seeing a pay reduction, according to the parent company.

"I recognize that this puts a burden on all of you, and your families, and increases the feelings of uncertainty we are all experiencing in this unprecedented time," Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said in a statement. "However, these are temporary measures that we must take to responsibly manage the company through the business repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Raytheon Technologies cites a drastic slow in the aerospace industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying airline travel in the U.S. alone is down 96 percent.

"Our commercial business partners have begun dramatically scaling back on their operations in order to preserve capital and protect the long-term needs of their businesses, and now we must do the same," Hayes said.

The statement goes on to say that leadership teams will monitor "the environment, and respond with immediate actions and near-term plans as needed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees."

Raytheon Technologies did not specify the number of employees who will see pay cuts and furloughs.

This is a developing story.