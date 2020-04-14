Beloit College launches new tuition program aimed at students in the Midwest

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit college has launches new tuition aimed at students who may reconsidering going away for college due to the coronavirus.

The school announced the launch of its Midwest Flagship Match tuition program.

The Midwest Flagship Match tuition program guarantees that incoming, academically qualified students from six surrounding Midwest states - Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin - will pay the same or less in tuition as their home state’s flagship institution.

All admitted students from eligible states, including those who have already paid their enrollment deposits, will receive new financial aid packages. While there are no Expected Family Contribution (EF) or income limitations to be eligible for the program, students will be required to complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form. Original packages for students who will already pay less in tuition and fees will not be adjusted.

“We believe that a great education is an investment that keeps gaining value and delivering on its promise at every stage of your life,” said Leslie Davidson, vice president of enrollment at Beloit College. “The launch of this program demonstrates our commitment to affordability and to ensuring students have the opportunity to be part of a small college experience characterized by exceptional mentorship and an unparalleled focus on student well-being.

The Midwest Flagship Match program is just one aspect of a new plan rolled out by Beloit College that is designed to take bold action against the challenges facing students during this time of economic slowdown and radical uncertainty.

Another key aspect of the plan is the launch of a new, flexible calendar for the 2020-21 academic year that divides the semester into two halves called Mods. Students will take two courses during each Mod, instead of four courses over the entire semester. The new flexible calendar minimizes disruption if a change between in-person and remote instruction has to happen mid-semester, according to the college.

Other aspects of the Beloit Action Plan include financial support programs for students and families affected by the economic downturn of COVID-19, the launch of a new Channels Program that ensures students receive more relevant, real-world experience during college and an Advance Mentoring Program, which supports success during the transition to college and throughout the first two years.