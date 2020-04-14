1 new coronavirus related death in Winnebago County, 6 new cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting one new coronavirus related death in the county.



According to the health department's website, there is one new coronavirus related death and 6 new cases the county. The new death marks the 8th in the county.



There's no additional information on the death at this time.



There's also no new information on the six new cases the county is reporting, either. The new cases brings the total number of cases in the county up to 119, according to the county health officials.



Here's a breakdown of the 119 cases by ages, according to the county:

0-9: 0

10-19: 5

20-29: 18

30-39: 16

40-49: 25

50-59: 23

60-69: 17

70-79: 10

80+: 5

The county leads the Northern Illinois region in both coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus.



As of Tuesday, the county is reporting of 1,703 tests, 119 have come back positive, 895 have come back negative and 689 tests are still pending.