WREX Recipes: Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our latest WREX Recipe comes from one of our sales representatives, Jami Hoskins!



Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus is so delicious, easy to make with little helpers and it’s healthy! This is definitely a staple in our house, with most ingredients that people have in their pantry!

Ingredients:

1 large head of roasted garlic

2 Tbsp EVOO

1x 15-oz can chick peas, drained and rinsed

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp tahini paste

½ tsp sale

¼ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp fresh rosemary, minced

2-3 Tbsp water

Instructions: