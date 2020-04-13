WREX Recipes: Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus

WREX Recipes: Easy Roasted Garlic HummusNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our latest WREX Recipe comes from one of our sales representatives, Jami Hoskins!
Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus is so delicious, easy to make with little helpers and it’s healthy! This is definitely a staple in our house, with most ingredients that people have in their pantry!
Ingredients:
1 large head of roasted garlic
2 Tbsp EVOO
1x 15-oz can chick peas, drained and rinsed
3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
3 Tbsp tahini paste
½ tsp sale
¼ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp fresh rosemary, minced
2-3 Tbsp water
Instructions:
- To a food processor, add chick peas, lemon juice, tahini paste, sale, cumin and rosemary, and pulse for about 1 minute
- Scrape down sides and bottom of food processor, add about ¾ of the roasted garlic (set the rest aside to mince for garnish). Pulse until combined.
- While the food processor is on, stream in 2 Tbsp olive oil and 2-3 Tbsp water. 3 Tbsp will yield a slightly thinner hummus and 2 Tbsp will yield a slightly thicker hummus. I usually use 3 Tbsp!
- To serve, place hummus in a dish, make slight indentations and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with desired garnishes and serve with fresh pita or vegetables.
- Keep refrigerated in an airtight container.
- Enjoy!!