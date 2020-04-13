 Skip to Content

Woodward, Rock River Valley Painting Company donate masks to Loves Park Fire Department

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Loves Park Fire Department received some additional PPE thanks to two businesses in the area!

The fire department says they received 1,000 surgical masks and 60 N95 masks from Woodward.

The department also received another 100 N95 masks from Rock River Valley Painting Company.

Officials with the fire department say any donation is welcomed given the lack of resources.

""We just really appreciate it. This stuff is hard to get," said Jerry Wiltfang, the Chief of the Loves Park Fire Department.

