Winnebago County marks national 911 dispatcher week

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Some of those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines are our telecommunicators, and this week is a week to say 'thank you.'

April 12 to 18 marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will spend all week showing their appreciation for 911 dispatchers.

From free lunch, to gifts, this week is about thanking those who are there for us when we call 911.

"I think most of us appreciate being acknowledged. It's not always been that way," 911 Dispatcher Brenda Ganz said. "I will say that the sheriff and this administration have been good about doing that this year."