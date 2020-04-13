Windy start to the week is just the beginning of chilly temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following a showery weekend, a drier day is ahead, but the winds are just getting going. Monday is just the first of several chilly days this week.

The Stateline found itself sandwiched between severe storms in the Deep South and heavy snow in the Upper Midwest this past weekend. As the system continues to push east, gusty winds are going to be a feature of Monday's forecast. A wind advisory is in effect area-wide through much of the day for the potential of wind gusts of 45 miles per hour. Early Monday has seen wind gusts approaching 40 miles per hour already, keeping wind chills in the 20s at times.

Sustained winds of between 20 and 25 MPH are likely through much of the day. Wind gusts could top out near 50 MPH before 7 p.m.

Northwesterly winds persist during the afternoon, keeping highs in the lower 40s feeling more like the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds are forecast to gradually dissipate through the day, giving way to mostly sunny conditions for the second half of the day.

Tuesday snow potential:

This week features several chances for snow and rain showers, the first of which comes in later in the day on Tuesday. An upper-level disturbance is going to pivot through the overall jet stream pattern, bringing a few wind-whipped snow or rain showers.

A few spotty wind-whipped snow showers or rain showers are possible Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday are going to remain in the lower 40s, nearly 15 to 20-degrees below average. Overnight temperatures are going to be in the lower to middle 20s, so certainly want to ensure any plans are brought in or protected before going to bed.

Temperatures slowly climb:

Temperatures remain below average through the week, but gradual improvements are in the forecast by the weekend.

The first half of the new week features high temperatures well below average, but a gradual warm-up is expected by the second half of the week. Highs remain in the 40s through Friday, but temperatures climb closer to average by the weekend as highs approach 60-degrees Sunday.