 Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 8:36 am
3:13 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Henry IL,
Bureau, Putnam, Warren and McDonough Counties.

* WHEN…Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wrexweather

Related Articles

Skip to content