Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…All of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT Monday. The strongest winds are likely to

occur through mid day.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&