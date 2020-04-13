Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…All of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT Monday. The strongest winds are likely to
occur through mid day.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&