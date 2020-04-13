Spring cold snap stays in place all week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures will remain a lot more like early to mid-March versus the usual warmth we see in mid-April. By the weekend, we may be warm enough to be back to average.

Showery start:

Monday's strong wind gusts continue to fade away into Monday night. We won't get back to calm weather immediately, however. Breezy west winds will stay in place through Tuesday. Look for wind gusts to reach 25 mph both tonight and at times Tuesday. We won't get the 40 mph+ wind gusts that Monday featured at times, however.

Chilly conditions hang around as well. At night, temperatures fall into the middle 20's, so protect any sensitive plants or gardens from freezing conditions these next few nights! Tuesday and Wednesday only warm back into the middle 40's, which is around 15 degrees below average.

Scattered light rain showers and flurries look possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few weak disturbances moving through the atmosphere may spark scattered showers the next two days. For the most part, most of area will remain dry, since the showers will be very hit-or-miss. Tuesday has a slight chance for light rain or flurries in the morning. Wednesday has a slight chance as well, but it is looking more likely that rain stays to our south.

Slowly warming:

The rest of the week looks pretty quiet. Friday and Sunday may have slight chances for showers, but otherwise the weather remains dry and partly cloudy for the rest of the week.

A slow warming trend late this week may get us near average before the week is over.

Temperatures start a slow warming trend, but that trend should get us near average by the end of the week. Thursday rises to the low 50's, and Friday holds steady there. By the weekend, another jump in temperature should put us right around or into the low 60's. We'll stay in the low 60's early next week. This is right near average for this time of year.