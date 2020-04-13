Rosecrance urges those in need of mental health or substance abuse care to seek help during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person in Winnebago County has died by suicide over their concerns surrounding COVID-19 according to Coroner Bill Hintz. A tragic example of the immense toll this pandemic is placing on people's mental health.

"Just because COVID-19 is out there doesn’t mean the mental health issues are taking a vacation," says Rosecrance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Wright. "Certainly substance-abuse and mental health, there's some evidence is probably getting worse at this point because of the stress of what we're going through."

The message from Rosecrance to those struggling with these type of issues: help is still available during the pandemic. Dr. Wright says residential services, where patients may stay at the clinic for a period of time while receiving services, is still ongoing. The organization has taken steps to ensure it's following CDC guidelines to prevent any spread of COVID-19. However, when appropriate other outpatient services are happening virutally.

"A lot of coping skills we teach our patients at Rosecrance to manage their depression or anxiety may involve going to groups," says Dr. Wright. "With substance abuse, 12 step meetings, AA, obviously they can’t do that in person so they’ve lost some of their support or coping skills for managing their lifelong illness. So we’re giving them alternatives to that. They can’t necessarily go out and go to the gym as much as they did, but they can walk, they can bike, and go to the park if they maintain certain distance."

As the prolonged isolation continues, Dr. Wright says Rosecrance is expecting a potential uptick in certain patients.

"We will see a lot more people coming in with issues of depression or substance-abuse or relapse," says Wright. "We’re doing what we can to to try to prepared for that for when that happens will meet the need."

Dr. Wright says this pandemic may be difficult for patients suffering from all types of disorders. For example, OCD, eating disorders, or anxiety."

"As people sit around home and don’t have activities that they used to have or the structure, we tell people to try to get structure to your day. Just because you aren’t going to work doesn’t mean you should sleep till noon, Try to keep the same structure in your day make meals at the same time."

Dr. Wright stresses that potential patients should not let their fears of COVID-19 keep them from seeking help at Rosecrance, stating staff will ensure their safety and are taking every precaution to prevent contamination. If you or someone you know needs services you can call 888-928-5278 or visit their website.