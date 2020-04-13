Rockford native Williams chooses Oklahoma State

Donovan Williams moved from Rockford to Lincoln, Neb., when he was in middle school and developed into one of the top basketball recruits in the country. Williams made his college commitment Monday night, choosing Oklahoma State over other suitors such as Kansas State and Texas.

Williams attended Rockford Lutheran Elementary School as a kid in Rockford and still has plenty of ties to the city. His original plan was to make his commitment in Rockford before COVID-19 shut down most travel plans.

Williams averaged about 29 points per game for North Star High School, and the 6'5" shooting guard can score in a variety of ways. He had verbally committed to Nebraska but reopened his recruitment after the Cornhuskers fired Tim Miles last year. Williams came back strong off of a torn ACL he suffered last year and earned Nebraska's Mr. Basketball award. His brother Bryson Williams is a defensive lineman for the Wisconsin Badgers.