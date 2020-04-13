Rockford hair stylist uses social media to help clients

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Keeping your hair healthy during the outbreak that's the goal behind videos Mercedes Cherelle is creating on social media.

"I wanted to make sure that when they came back into the salon after COVID-19 that their hair was still in good condition," said Cherelle.

The Rockford hair stylist started creating the videos as a way to keep in touch with her clients.

Now, she says they are requesting more and more ways to style their hair.

"They have been calling me and texting me but they main thing they have been asking is to make sure that I stay safe and healthy," said Cherelle.

She says she can help people with all types of hair textures and provide different styles like twist outs and braids for both adults and kids.

But like many other stylist in the area, the stay at home order has been a hard hit for her business.

"Most hair stylist are self employed so we don't get the same options as other people, the regular 9-5," said Cherelle.

But because she is hopeful one day the order will be lifted, she says her videos will help her clients make sure their hair stays health.

"The purpose of this video is to keep people at home, keep people healthy and keep people safe, " said Cherelle.