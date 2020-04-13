Rockford City Market delays opening day until June 5 due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Vendors and fans will have to wait an extra few weeks to celebrate summer in downtown Rockford, Rockford City Market will push back the start of the market season from May 15 to June 5.

Even on opening day, things will be a little different. The layout we've come to know with the market will change. More hand washing stations will also be provided, along with guidelines for vendors.

"We're following the developments everyday and will make adjustments if necessary," said Cathy McDermott, Executive Director of the Rock River Development Partnership.

Vendors for the second half of the market season can still apply to have a booth at the market, farmers can also apply by clicking here.