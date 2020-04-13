Rockford announces new COVID-19 donations center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford announces a new donation center for COVID-19 related items.



The Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center, in coordination with The Salvation Army made the announcement on Monday.



The center, located at 5460 E. State Street in Rockford (the former Circuit City building), is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations (except PPE) will be distributed to agencies serving the homeless and those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Personal Protective Equipment donations will be distributed to local health care facilities.

The following items are the ONLY items accepted at the center:

paper products (paper towels, napkins and paper plates)

personal hygiene items (shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, lotion, and body wash)

baby care items (diapers, baby wipes, baby blankets, baby bottles and formula)

cleaning supplies

laundry supplies

homemade face masks

personal protective equipment for first responders and health care workers, including: N95 masks (NIOSH approved) Procedure masks (ASTM II or III) Isolation gowns Exam gloves (nitrile or vinyl) Eye protection (glasses or goggles) Face shields Hand wipes TYVEK suits Sanitizing wipes Sanitizing sprays Anti-microbial hand soap Hand sanitizer Biohazards bags Gallons of bleach Thermometers (touchfree) Shoe covers



When dropping off donations, community members will stay in their car. Masked and gloved volunteers will collect the items from the vehicle.



Donations should not be dropped off outside of the staffed hours.