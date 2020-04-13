River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Monday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until Monday morning.
* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 18.9 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall to 18.0 feet Friday evening. Then fall below flood
stage next Monday morning.
* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque
Flats levee.
