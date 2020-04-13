River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Monday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque.

* Until Monday morning.

* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 18.9 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Fall to 18.0 feet Friday evening. Then fall below flood

stage next Monday morning.

* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque

Flats levee.

&&