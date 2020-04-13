Remembering the life and legacy of John Beck

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday, the City of Rockford lost a friend and colleague in John Beck.

13WREX spoke to his friends and colleagues about his life and the legacy he leaves behind.

John Beck roamed the halls of City Hall as the 12th Ward alderman for nearly 20 years, but he was a fixture in the community for most of his life.

"He was so intelligent and he was so articulate," RAMP executive director Julie Bosma said.

To those who knew him, Beck was a mentor, a disability rights advocate, and a symbol of hope and perseverance.

"For all the people with disabilities in this city, he was a voice and a presence, and he brought that knowledge and understanding to those who don't have disabilities," Bosma said.

After breaking his neck in a diving accident at the age 16, Beck was confined to a wheelchair. But that never stopped him from achieving his goals and guiding Rockford in ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance.

13 News interviewed Beck back in 2015, on the 25th anniversary of the ADA becoming a law. Beck recalled what it was like before it went into place.

"At the time, there weren't many places that would say, 'No, you can't come here,' but it was more like, 'Well yeah, we'll help you get in, but you can't come and go as you please,'" Beck explained.

While his friends say his disability might have been the first thing you saw, there was so much more to him than met the eye.

For almost a decade, 14th Ward Ald. Joseph Chiarelli said he had the honor of sitting beside Beck and gave everyone a peak into what that was like.

"I can tell everybody he had a sense of humor on City Council nights unlike anybody else," Chiarelli said while laughing.

Chiarelli recalled, as a young alderman, he'd serve Beck Fritos, while Beck would joke with Chiarelli he was there to serve him.

All kidding aside, Beck was a lover of the arts, music, and fishing.

"[He was a] friendly, pragmatic guy who loved the city," First Ward Ald. Dr. Timothy Durkee said.

On Monday night, as City Council met for the first time since Beck's tragic passing, his fellow aldermen paid tribute to his life as a civil servant. But for them, the shock is real. The flags are at half staff. And a city weeps, not only for his family, but for the man who meant so much to so many.

"We will miss him," 10th Ward Ald. Frank Beach said, choking back his emotions. "Bless his soul."

At just 57 years old, John Beck died from complications after a surgery.

Several alderman brought up the idea of naming a park in his honor. Mayor Tom McNamara says the city is looking into what else it can do to honor Beck's legacy.