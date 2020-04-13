Property tax relief ‘not being discussed at this time’ in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Taxpayers in Winnebago County will not receive any relief on property taxes during the coronavirus pandemic.



During Monday afternoon's news conference with Winnebago County leaders, 13 News asked about property taxes after receiving several questions on whether the county or city will delay collection or provide relief.



Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says it has been discussed, but ultimately it is not an option and that taxes will still be due in June.



Chairman Haney says based off of conversations with the Treasure's Office and the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, property tax relief "Is not something we can do. That is not being actively discussed at this time."



He continued, "At this point, it's been determined not something that we have the ability to do at the county level."

Mayor Tom McNamara also spoke, saying leaders are trying to balance burdens on residents with keeping different entities that rely almost entirely on property taxes open.



"Your fire protection districts that are almost solely funded by property taxes," McNamara said. "You need to look at things like the Rockford Park District who right now can not and for four weeks or more have not been able to bring in any additional fees from any program offerings, so property taxes are really the only way they can stay afloat."



The mayor also said "It needs to be a broader discussion, one that balances maintaining critical core services making sure first responders can get paid during this pandemic, while also balancing the very, very real struggles that individuals have."