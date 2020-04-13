Poll worker at Chicago voting site dies from coronavirus complications

CHICAGO (WREX) — A poll worker who was stationed at a Chicago voting site on election day died from the coronavirus.



The Chicago Board of Elections made the announcement on Monday.



NBC Chicago reports The person was a city employee who was working the March 17 election at the Zion Hill Baptist Church in the city's 17th Ward.



City officials identified him as Revall Burke. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Burke, 60, died on April 1.



The Board will be sending letters to all poll workers at that location as well as voters who cast their ballots there in person, field investigators and cartage companies who may have been around at the time the worker was there.