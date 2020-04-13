‘Hometown’ businesses create shirts to benefit Lena-Winslow

LENA (WREX) -- A couple of businesses in Lena are selling shirts to benefit a local school district.

Hometown Embroidery and Hometown Trophies, Gifts & Engraving are selling shirts that say "Panther Strong" and "We are all in this together."

"It was mainly to show our support and appreciation for our school and everything they do for our kids, as the kids are going to be the future of the community," said Samantha Fryer, owner of both businesses.

All of the money will go to Lena-Winslow School District 202.

The deadline to purchase a shirt is Wednesday.

To purchase a shirt, or sweatshirt, and support the district, click here.