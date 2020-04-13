Edwards Apple Orchard to sell apple donuts April 17, will donate proceeds to Miss Carly’s

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Edwards Apple Orchard made an announcement Monday that is welcome to many—it will sell its famous apple donuts for one day only on Friday!

The locally owned apple orchard said it would sell apple donuts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $10 per dozen via drive-thru at its Winnebago location only, 8218 Cemetery Rd.

All of the proceeds will go toward Miss Carly's in Rockford, a grassroots non-profit that helps the homeless, victims of human trafficking, people with substance abuse disorder and people in need in the area.

Edwards Apple Orchard said, "we hope to bring a glimmer of hope and a smile to these trying times."