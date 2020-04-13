COVID-19 creates hardship for Habitat for Humanity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a group that literally built its reputation on helping others. Now, Rockford Habitat for Humanity can't do the very thing it's known for.

"Everything just came to a screeching halt for us," said executive director, Keri Asivedo.

Asivedo said construction sites are at a standstill since volunteers can't gather. On top of that, it had to close its Re-Store, which much of its funding comes from, and donations are down. If this continues for much longer, it could mean nothing gets built in 2020.

"We'll have to cut houses. We just won't be able to produce what we have been, what we promised," said Asivedo.

Habitat planned to break ground on six homes this spring. The delay is devastating for families.

"They're living in places that aren't fit for anyone," said Asivedo. "They're full of mold, and they're in unsafe neighborhoods. And you know, we have a family of seven living in a two bedroom apartment right now."

It's not just people waiting for homes who are impacted. Through tears, Asivdeo said she had to furlough 19 members of her staff. She only had 22 to start with.

"We need the support of the community now more than ever," she said.

That support could come in the form of a donation directly to the nonprofit, but that's not all.

"At a bare minimum, you can pray for us," Asivedo said.

Because if there's one thing Habitat for Humanity hasn't lost through all of this, it's faith in humanity.

Click Here if you'd like to make a donation to Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.