City of Rockford provides resources to those struggling during coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford wants to help you or someone you know who is struggling.

The city announced a list of resources to those who may be struggling.

Here's what the city posted:

  • Call (779)348-7575 if you need FOOD or PRESCRIPTIONS but have no means of transportation. A phone screening will be done to determine eligibility and your needs. The City of Rockford Community Action Agency is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
  • Call (779)348-7575 if you have no way to get your LAUNDRY done. Laundry Love will be assisting with laundry services on a limited basis. Call for information.
  • Call (844)710-6919 if you need assistance with paying HEATING COSTS or ELECTRIC bill or if you have received a late notice for your RENT or MORTGAGE. Eligibility requirements will apply.
  • Call 211 if you are feeling lonely, isolated or fearful. The United Way service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

