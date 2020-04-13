City of Rockford provides resources to those struggling during coronavirus pandemic
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford wants to help you or someone you know who is struggling.
The city announced a list of resources to those who may be struggling.
Here's what the city posted:
- Call (779)348-7575 if you need FOOD or PRESCRIPTIONS but have no means of transportation. A phone screening will be done to determine eligibility and your needs. The City of Rockford Community Action Agency is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Call (779)348-7575 if you have no way to get your LAUNDRY done. Laundry Love will be assisting with laundry services on a limited basis. Call for information.
- Call (844)710-6919 if you need assistance with paying HEATING COSTS or ELECTRIC bill or if you have received a late notice for your RENT or MORTGAGE. Eligibility requirements will apply.
- Call 211 if you are feeling lonely, isolated or fearful. The United Way service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.