Chadwick announces his retirement from WREX; Morgan to assume responsbilities

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- John Chadwick, who has served as the Vice President/General Manager of WREX-TV for the past 23 years, has announced his retirement. He will remain with the company through the end of 2020 as a consultant.

Chadwick joined WREX in 1994 as the station’s General Sales Manager and was promoted to General Manager when the station was acquired by Quincy (IL) Media. Chadwick has been in broadcasting for 42 years.

Josh Morgan, WREX Station Manager and former station news director, will take over the day-to-day responsibilities of running the station.

Concurrently, Tina Ryan, WREX Local Sales Manager, will retire. She has been with the station since 2003 and is married to Chadwick.

“Under John’s leadership the station has distinguished itself as a community involved, market leading station,” said Jim McKernan, Regional Vice President of Quincy Media. “He understands the responsibilities of the station to the communities it serves.”

WREX, in 2019, received the National Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence, one of the highest honors given in the broadcast industry. The station has also been named multiple times as station of the year by the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Chadwick has also been very involved in the community, having served as past chair/board member of the Rockford Area Economic Development Council, is a past board member of the Rockford Health System and has been active with the Salvation Army.

“The significant changes in technology over the past decade, going to digital broadcasting from analog and adding channels as a result of digital compression technology has allowed WREX to increase its product offerings, improving our service to the communities in the Rockford viewing area. I am proud of the accomplishments of the WREX team,” said Chadwick.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Josh Morgan in place to take over the reins. WREX and Quincy Media remain committed to the station’s being involved and providing leadership to the community,” said McKernan.