Average price of gas falls under $1.70 in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're hitting the road for some essential travel, you'll be seeing cheaper gas prices in Rockford.



Gas prices fell another 7 cents in the past week, bringing the average price of gas down to $1.67/g, according to GasBuddy.



The price of gas is down nearly 48 cents in the past month.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $1.13/g today while the most expensive is $1.85/g.



The drop in prices is not a surprise, according to experts.

"As expected, and for the seventh straight week, the national average moved considerably lower, as well as gas prices in every state as retail prices continue to play catch up to the dramatic decline in market prices in recent weeks. And good news for consumers- contrary to popular belief, an OPEC deal over the weekend to cut oil production will actually not have a near-term impact on gasoline prices- not even one bit," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Establishing a floor on ultra-low oil prices will hopefully keep U.S. oil production online instead of bankrupting producers. The aim is exactly that- keep production online- which will keep prices affordable going forward, instead of ultra-low prices shutting in oil production, leading to a slingshot in gas prices years from now. Going back to gas prices, I expect prices to continue moderating for now, as gasoline demand appears to remain near 50-year lows."