80 additional Illinois National Guard members deployed to support COVID-19 response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker has activated an additional 80 Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to support the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response across the state.

There are now an approximate 650 National Guard Members deployed in the efforts, according to a release by the Illinois National Guard.

The Illinois National Guard also announced about 40 members manning the McLean County and Harwood Heights testing sites will establish a third site in Markham, which is scheduled to open April 14 and provide between 250-500 tests per day.

“The men and women in our National Guard have been tasked with many challenging missions in this fight against a deadly virus,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard in a statement Monday. “I’m confident in their abilities, resilience and strength.”

Another 20 members are to be sent to Schaumburg, Springfield and Mount Vernon to assist with logistical support missions at hotels for alternate housing facilities.

About 10 medically-trained soldiers will be assigned to the Sheridan Correctional Facility to provide health screenings to inmates at the facility, working closely with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Three additional medics have been activated to support medical screening operations at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

Approximately 40 Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment, with headquarters in Chicago, have been activated to assist the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Soldiers reported April 11 for in processing and screening and received training regarding the care and ethical considerations of providing mortuary assistance.

In addition, the 634th Brigade Support Battalion Unit Ministry Team, consisting of a chaplain and religious affairs specialist, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 634th BSB, based in Sullivan, have been activated to provide religious support to the mortuary assistance