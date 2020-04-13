8 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, 113 total cases

WATCH LIVE: Winnebago County health leaders provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in our area. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, April 13, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Health leaders in Winnebago County announced 8 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.



Specific details of the new cases were not released, but Dr. Sandra Martell says the cases are people in their 20s and older.



The new cases brings the total number of cases up to 113 in the county.



Winnebago County leads the Northern Illinois region in both number of cases and deaths related to the virus.

As of Monday, there have been 843 negative tests and 113 positive tests. 544 tests are still pending, per Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.