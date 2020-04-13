8 Minutes of Expertise: Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday's segment of 8 Minutes of Expertise, 13 WREX welcomed Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford.



Medical students are being allowed to graduate early this spring to join the front line healthcare workers in their effort to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. He talked about how they are preparing to work in this unprecedented scenario.



