2nd coronavirus related death reported in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — The Whiteside County Health Department has confirmed a second resident has died in the county from COVID-19 complications.



The health department reports the resident was a patient in their 90s. No additional information is being released at this time.



Health officials also reported two new cases of the virus in Whiteside County, residents in their 20s and 40s, respectively. The two new cases brings the total number of cases in the county up to 29.



The health department says 10 people have recovered, thus far.