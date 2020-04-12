Winnebago County tops 100 coronavirus cases on Easter Sunday with 7 new cases

Winnebago County tops 100 coronavirus cases on Easter Sunday with 7 new casesNew
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Winnebago County has officially topped 100 as the county reported 7 new cases on Sunday.
The health department did not release any additional information on the 7 new cases.
The total number of cases in the county sits at 105 as of April 12, with 7 deaths.
Here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 5
- 20-29: 16
- 30-39: 15
- 40-49: 18
- 50-59: 20
- 60-69: 17
- 70-79: 9
- 80+: 5
The county is expected to hold a press conference regarding the status of the coronavirus on Monday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on 13 WREX, stream it on our website or watch it via the 13 WREX Facebook page.
Here's a look at the resources the county has available as of Sunday: