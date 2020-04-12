 Skip to Content

Winnebago County tops 100 coronavirus cases on Easter Sunday with 7 new cases

3:39 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Winnebago County has officially topped 100 as the county reported 7 new cases on Sunday.

The health department did not release any additional information on the 7 new cases.

The total number of cases in the county sits at 105 as of April 12, with 7 deaths.

Here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:

  • 0-9: 0
  • 10-19: 5
  • 20-29: 16
  • 30-39: 15
  • 40-49: 18
  • 50-59: 20
  • 60-69: 17
  • 70-79: 9
  • 80+: 5

The county is expected to hold a press conference regarding the status of the coronavirus on Monday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on 13 WREX, stream it on our website or watch it via the 13 WREX Facebook page.

Here's a look at the resources the county has available as of Sunday:

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

