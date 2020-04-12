Winnebago County tops 100 coronavirus cases on Easter Sunday with 7 new cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Winnebago County has officially topped 100 as the county reported 7 new cases on Sunday.



The health department did not release any additional information on the 7 new cases.



The total number of cases in the county sits at 105 as of April 12, with 7 deaths.



Here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:

0-9: 0

10-19: 5

20-29: 16

30-39: 15

40-49: 18

50-59: 20

60-69: 17

70-79: 9

80+: 5

The county is expected to hold a press conference regarding the status of the coronavirus on Monday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on 13 WREX, stream it on our website or watch it via the 13 WREX Facebook page.



Here's a look at the resources the county has available as of Sunday: