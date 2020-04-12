Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Henry IL,

Bureau, Putnam, Warren and McDonough Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&