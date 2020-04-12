Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Henry IL,
Bureau, Putnam, Warren and McDonough Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&