Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…All of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 PM CDT Monday. The strongest

winds are likely to occur in the pre dawn hours through mid day.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&