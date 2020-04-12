 Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated April 13, 2020 3:46 am
9:56 pm Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…All of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 PM CDT Monday. The strongest
winds are likely to occur in the pre dawn hours through mid day.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wrexweather

Related Articles

Skip to content