Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy

and Livingston Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to noon CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

