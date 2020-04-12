Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy
and Livingston Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to noon CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
