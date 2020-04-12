Rockford neighbors host outdoor Easter service

ROCKFORD (WREX) - A couple of neighbors gathered in Rockford for an outdoor service to celebrate Easter.

Families sat 6 ft a part from each other as they sang songs, laughed and listened to a message given by Pastor Calvin Culpepper.

"Our faith gives up hope, that something bigger, better, stronger will encourage things out there. And that's what we need," said Culpepper.

It all started with a phone call from Tom Etier to Culpepper.

The two neighbors talked about getting their other neighbors together in a safe way for Easter.

That's when they decided it would be a great opportunity to host the outside service in a driveway.

"It was the perfect opportunity to get our neighbors together with a formal minister," said Eiter.

"So many of us are doing things in our lives and we don't even know the importance of it," said Culpepper.

Culpepper spoke heavily on message of having faith during the outbreak.

Something Etier holds on to, as one of his daughters lives in one of the hot spots of the outbreak, New York.

"It's been stressful. She is out in Brooklyn and the coronvavirus is intense out there," said Etier.

But no matter the location or day, Etier and his neighbors say if they continue to keep their faith strong, they will be able to get through this tough time with the help from one another.

Culpepper also hosted an online service for his church, Court Street United Methodist Church.