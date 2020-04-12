Rockford Alderman John Beck passes away

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Alderman John Beck has passed away, according to the City of Rockford.



The city made the announcement on Sunday. Details on the death are unknown at this time.



According to his biography on the city's website, Beck was born in Hays, Kansas, but grew up in Rockford, graduating from West High School and the University of Illinois.



Beck spent 19 years serving as the City’s 12th Ward Alderman as he was elected in 2001.

“John was a dedicated community servant, a leader on our City Council and my friend. It’s hard to overstate the impact he has made on our community and on me personally,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “He was intelligent, thoughtful and funny, and he genuinely cared about the people he served, both at the park district and as an alderman. I’m stunned and saddened by his passing. I join his family, friends, constituents and coworkers who are mourning this tremendous loss to our community.”

Beck was also a key leader in the Edgewater Neighborhood Association tirelessly devoting himself to better the community he lived in through communication and collaboration. Beck started as the Arts, Events and Recreation Project Manager at the Rockford Park District in 2007.

“Our park district family is heartbroken over the news of John Beck’s passing. John couldn’t wait to come to work and serve his community and he did so with relentless passion and consistency for more than a decade,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine. “He specialized in working with people from all backgrounds through his many events and programs including the annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, Festival of Lights, and Music in the Parks. John will also leave a legacy as a champion of accessibility for thousands of children and adults as an expert and leader in the advancement of the Americans with Disabilities Act. We will miss his quality service and we will miss his smile. One thing we will not miss is his spirit and memory because those will live on forever. He was a legend and a friend. We thank and cherish him for all that he gave and all that he taught us. God bless our brother John.”

Beck leaves behind a wife, Sandra, two cats and a dog. Beck was 57.