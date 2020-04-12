Police chief dead after vehicle crashes into tree

HAMPTON, Ill. (WREX) — A police department is mourning after its chief died in a crash Saturday night.



Illinois State Police say Terrence Engle, the chief of the Hampton Police Department, died after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Saturday.



ISP says the crash happened on Route 84 when the vehicle veered off the roadway and hit a tree. It is not known why the vehicle veered off the road.



No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is still under investigation.