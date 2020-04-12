 Skip to Content

Police chief dead after vehicle crashes into tree

1:19 pm Illinois News, Top Stories

HAMPTON, Ill. (WREX) — A police department is mourning after its chief died in a crash Saturday night.

Illinois State Police say Terrence Engle, the chief of the Hampton Police Department, died after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Saturday.

ISP says the crash happened on Route 84 when the vehicle veered off the roadway and hit a tree. It is not known why the vehicle veered off the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content