One new coronavirus confirmed in Boone County, total up to 11

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Health officials with Boone County have reported the county's 11th case of COVID-19.



The health department says the patient is a resident in their 50s. No additional information is being released about the new case.



As of Sunday, April 12, there's been one death in the county related to the coronavirus.



On Saturday, health leaders in the county confirmed two employees at Symphony Northwoods have tested positive for COVID-19. There is no new word on the status or treatment of the two workers confirmed with the virus Sunday.